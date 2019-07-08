Women's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty couldn't maintain her French Open-winning form and crashed out of Wimbledon to American Alison Riske in the fourth round Monday.
The Australian lost 6-3 2-6 3-6 to the 29-year-old Riske, ranked 55th in the world, in one hour 37 minutes on Court No.2.
However, seven-time champion Serena Williams wasted little time in a 6-2 6-2 defeat of Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro to book a quarter final clash with compatriot Riske.
The beginning of Wimbledon's second week is known as "Manic Monday" when all 32 remaining men's and women's singles players compete.
Cori "Coco" Gauff -- the 15-year-old sensation who has taken this grand slam by storm -- continues her remarkable fortnight but faces one of the pre-tournament favorites in Simona Halep, a former world No.1.
The "Big Three" in the men's game, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, all face tricky ties but it's the Swiss who has arguably the toughest day.
READ: Coco Gauff -- 'Cool that Michelle Obama knows I exist'
READ: Larrikin or liability -- Is Nick Kyrgios good for tennis?
Eight-time champion Federer is up against talented Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini, seeded 17th at the All England Club, who has already overcome the tests of Diego Schwartzman and Marcos Baghdatis.
Third seed Nadal opens proceedings on Centre Court against Portugal's Joao Sousa, while defending champion Djokovic plays French 21-year-old Ugo Humbert in the third match on No.1 Court.
First up on No.1, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will face diminutive Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.
And home favorite Johanna Konta -- the only Briton remaining in the draw -- faces No. 3 seed and former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.
Riske, whose previous best grand slam result was a fourth-round defeat at the 2013 US Open, said she was "proud" of herself for reaching the quarter finals for the first time.
"I've been ready to battle every day that I go out there and that's really shown in all my matches," she told BBC Sport.
"I couldn't begin to say what it means to me. To have overcome the matches the way I have is what I'm most excited about. Getting to the quarter-finals is amazing but what's most exciting for me is the way I've been fighting.
"The grass definitely brings out the best in me. Hopefully it will rub off and happen in other places too. I think my game is just well-suited to it.
"I love being at Wimbledon. Today I told my fiance, 'I don't want Wimbledon to end'."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.