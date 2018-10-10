Audrey Russo joined the Western Mass News team in August of 2018 as a producer and multimedia journalist.
Before coming to New England, she was a reporter and producer for WKTV, covering three counties surrounding the greater Utica, NY region.
During her time in Utica, Audrey delivered live reports on weather, breaking news and emotional human impact stories. Her favorite topic to cover is politics. She spent a summer in Washington D.C. studying political communication strategy ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Audrey is thrilled to report in New England and can't wait to tell your story!
When she's not reporting the news, Audrey enjoys singing, painting, and cooking. She and her husband are looking forward to exploring western Massachusetts.
