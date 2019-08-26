SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Back to school week is finally here and teachers are sharing with Western Mass News why they love teaching so much.
"People say what do teachers do? they make a difference… hopefully that's my goal," a local teacher said.
Encouraging kids and teenagers to reach their full potential, while making a significant impact on their lives', teachers play a major role that can leave a long-lasting impact.
"It's great to know my actions and my words have made a difference in their lives," a local teacher said. "I have known since I was four years old that I wanted to be a teacher and educator. I would force my sisters to play and pretend."
Growing up around her mother who was also a teacher, inspired her to trace her mothers' footsteps.
"This is awesome, this is where I want to be, to help kids succeed. I want to make sure they are taking the right path and they are successful in life," one teacher said.
In addition to making an impact on the kids' lives', teachers are also being affected in many hilarious ways.
Another teacher explains that she and her colleague were sharing identical twins.
On picture day, the teacher was calling one of the twins' name, telling the boy that it was his time to take his picture.
It was at that moment she realized he wasn't answering.
"I'm thinking oh my gosh, he doesn't know his name or he's hard of hearing. Something's going on here," the teacher said. "And then of course the light bulb went off and I realized , I think I have the wrong twin."
A different teacher shared her story when she was 22-years-old, a first-year teacher at a high school, she greeted the students at the door when one student told her she is going to be in trouble for 'pretending' to be a teacher.
And while some teachers are afraid of blending in with their students, others have nightmares of coming to class unprepared.
"Every summer about two weeks out from the beginning of school, I would have the same dream," a teacher said. "I'll say it was actually more of a nightmare. I was in a classroom with no supplies and every difficult child that I ever had would be in that classroom."
Another teacher can relate and told Western Mass News her fear is any awkward moment she may encounter.
"I was sitting in our staff meeting... and a teacher had come in that had taught at Eldorado, back when I graduated and I was like, 'oh my gosh, I know you.'" She said. "She was like, 'ya you were a cheerleader,' and that was super awkward for me."
And for all the teachers who signed up for this job, understand that their role goes much further than simply teaching.
"I'm sitting there and here comes little Wyatt and he comes up and he goes 'Missy, I feel really sick.' And proceeds to vomit all over my desk," she said."Meanwhile Mark comes up and he's crying all big alligator tears because he got the protractor stuck on his hand."
And as everyone is gearing up for the first week of school, it is a reminder that these teachers go above and beyond for the kids behind the desk.
