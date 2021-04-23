WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA-- The Eastern States Exposition partnered with the West Springfield drive-in to host drive-in movies at the Big E fairgrounds. Gates opened at 5:30 Friday.
Friday was a double feature with Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat cars were lined up for the 7:45 showing Friday.
It costs 30 dollars per vehicle for the double features if you get tickets online, 33 dollars if you buy tickets at the gate. This is a safe, socially distant event for families. But the owner told western mass this drive-in theater is here to stay. And they will play new movies and classics. They anticipate having another screen next weekend.
“so right now, we have one screen that’s set up and running. Next week we’ll have our second screen on the other side. Where we’re going to be able to show first-run movies as well as retros and classics all summer long. With the exception of the fair. And go right into the wintertime,” EJ Dean, owner of West Springfield Drive-In said.
Some of those classics are back to the future, grease, and Jurassic Park. The times and schedule could be found on their website.
