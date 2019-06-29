HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A boat parked outside an apartment building in Holyoke overnight caught fire and now an investigation is underway.
The Holyoke Fire Department was called to the scene around midnight after receiving reports of a boat on fire.
It was parked on Dwight and Parker Streets outside a 3 story, 6 unit apartment building.
By the time firefighters arrived the boat was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly using a single hose.
According to Holyoke Fire Captain, Kevin Cavagnac the fire did not reach the apartment building.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
However, the cause of this fire remains under investigation by both the Holyoke Fire Department as well as the State Fire Marshal's Office is
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.