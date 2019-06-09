SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a good year to be a Boston sports fan.
And for bars in western Mass, the success of these teams is great for business.
Co-owner of Nathan Bill's, John Sullivan told Western Mass News just how these games help the business.
"It's a consecutive crowd but now that there's no football on Sundays it's a little bit slower, so with the Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals especially with game 6 tonight we saw an increase in business," Sullivan explained.
Sullivan said that even though the focus of the night was the Bruins, he's noticed an uptick in those following hockey.
"We've had a lot of interest in hockey this year with UMass and AIC doing very well this season and then Pope Francis we actually live-streamed the games here at the bar so we get very busy with hockey this year," Sullivan noted.
As a lifelong Boston sports fan, he's just hoping one thing comes next….
"Cue the duck-boats," Sullivan said.
It has now been released that the Bruins have won game 6 against St. Louis Blues.
