HOLYOKE, MA - WGGB/WHSM
Massachusetts State Police responded to a serious crash involving a wrong way driver on Rt. 91 Northbound in Holyoke.
Authorities says there are potentially fatal injuries. One car was fully engulfed in flames and a medical helicopter was called for one of the victims.
Traffic is stopped headed Northbound.
