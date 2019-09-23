SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspicious package was found around 8:30 this morning.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News they are currently investigating the scene at 1550 Main St, Springfield.
As of now, no streets or buildings are closed.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this investigation.
