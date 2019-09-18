SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Union Street is closed between Eastern Avenue and Hancock Street.
Springfield police arrived at the scene around 4:30 A.M.
Police tells Western Mass News one has been transported to Baystate Hospital.
Check back in for further updates as we continue to follow investigation.
Union street is closed between EASTERN AVE AND HANCOCK ST.
