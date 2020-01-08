Briceyda Landaverde joined the Western Mass News team in December 2019 as a producer and multimedia journalist.
Previously, she worked for WRNN-TV Verizon Fios1 News on Long Island, NY. At Fios, she was a photographer and editor covering breaking news, hard news, features, and sports stories.
Briceyda graduated from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with a concentration in Broadcasting, and a multidisciplinary minor in Women’s Studies and History. During her time at Stony Brook, she traveled to Havana, Cuba as a student journalist and reported during a time of historical change.
In her free time, she enjoys listening to podcasts, watching new shows, and spending time with family and friends.
Briceyda is excited to explore New England and is looking forward to report on stories in the community!
