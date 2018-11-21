It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in Forest Park!
Bright Nights kicks off their 24th season tonight at 5 p.m.
It will feature more than 650 thousand lights on a 3 mile drive for 40 nights.
Tonight the new Thunderbird's display will premiere.
Admission is $18 per car from Monday through Thursday.
And $12 per car Fridays, Saturdays and Holidays.
The displays run though January 1st.
