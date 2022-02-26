HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A first of its kind event in Holyoke Saturday, as Canna Provisions hosted a puppy adoption drive.
The adult-use cannabis company transformed its newly-opened cafe space into a pop-up rescue educational meet and greet event, with more than a dozen puppies and staff from "outrider dogs" on hand. People attending the event had the chance to discuss adoption options for the puppies right there on site.
“There so much more to the world or cannabis, It’s bringing people together. It’s finding great events to connect the community and were just excited at Canva Provisions to be able to do that,” said Audrey Procopio.
The event was for those 21 and older. Along with its location in Holyoke on Dwight Street, Canna Provisions is headquartered just off the Mass Pike in Lee.
