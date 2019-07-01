Cardi B wanted to trademark 'Okurrr.' The patent office said 'uh uh'

Cardi B's application to trademark her signature phrase "okurrr" was refused by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The rapper's attorney filed applications to trademark the term in March to use it on paper goods, like cups and posters, and clothing, like T-shirts and undergarments.
Registration for the trademark was refused because it is a "commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment," the office wrote on the application.
It noted that the expression is "commonly used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying 'OK' or 'something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.'"
Last year, Cardi B explained the catchphrase to Jimmy Fallon when she co-hosted "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
"You know, it's like a cold pigeon in New York City," she said at the time, explaining there are different variations of the phrase depending on the situation.
It's like okay, but "okay is played out," she said.
The trademark application was filed in March by attorney Doreen Small on behalf of Cardi B's company, Washpoppin, Inc.
Someone who answered the phone in Small's office told CNN they have no comment at this time.
With a brand-new music video out and her daughter's first birthday next week, it's probably safe to say that the hitmaker isn't too pressed about it.
Okurrr?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.