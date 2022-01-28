LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The cause of a car accident involving a Hampden County Sheriff’s vehicle has been determined.
According to the Ludlow Police Department, a female driving a 2008 Acura SUV was using her cellphone was driving. Police report the SUV crossed over the double yellow center line on West Avenue, which hit the Sheriff’s vehicle, driving in the opposite direction.
After the crash, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Acura driver is being issued a Massachusetts Citation. Police report the driver is being summoned to Palmer District Court on the following charges:
- Electronic device, use while operating mv, 2nd offense* c90 s13b
- Marked lanes violation
- Negligent operation and injury from mobile phone use
