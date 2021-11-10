South Carolina State (0-1) vs. College of Charleston (0-0)
TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State goes up against College of Charleston in an early season matchup. South Carolina State fell 70-62 at East Carolina on Tuesday. College of Charleston went 9-10 last year.
PREVIOUSLY: College of Charleston scored 90 points and won by 27 over SC St. when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 0-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Bulldogs gave up 82.4 points per game while scoring 55.4 per outing. College of Charleston went 1-5 in non-conference play, averaging 67.3 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.
