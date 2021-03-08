CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local non-profit organization in Chicopee is hosting a community baby shower in order to provide moms in need with diapers and other infant necessities.
Mission Worthy is collecting things like wipes, bottles, baby clothes, toiletries, new or gently used baby furniture, and hygiene products for new moms and their babies.
Organizers told Western Mass News no mother should have to worry about being able to provide these essentials.
Mission Worthy has already received dozens of boxes of items, but they still need your help.
They will be collecting items until May 15 and will host the community baby shower on May 16. Items can be dropped off, sent by mail, or scheduled for pick-up.
You can CLICK HERE for more information about how to get involved.
