CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee police officer is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on Monday.
Chicopee Police Lt. Holly Cote told Western Mass News that the officer was working a road detail in the area of 60 Fuller Road around 1:15 p.m. today when a passerby noticed that the officer was in distress and called for help.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Cote noted that it appears the officer suffered from a medical emergency.
"The Chicopee Police Department is keeping our Officer in our thoughts and prayers," Cote added.
