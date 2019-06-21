CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee have located a man who had been reported missing.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 48-year-old Robert Pietras had been last seen at the Chicopee-South Hadley boat ramp on Tuesday, June 18.

"He told friends he would be walking home against friends wishes. He has not been seen since," Wilk explained.

Police noted that Pietras' family and friends were concerned about him and that calls went straight to voicemail.  

Wilk noted around 2:45 p.m. Friday that Pietras was located and is safe.

