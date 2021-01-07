CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As students head back to school after the chaos that erupted at the U.S. Capitol, many may be wondering how teachers might be including this in their lesson plans.
Western Mass News spoke with a local high school teacher about what he's doing, and he said it’s important to teach the power of democracy.
What is going on? That’s the most common question history teacher Nathan Powers said his students are asking.
"This is absolutely a moment in history, and it’s something commented on for years and years to come," he said. "That’s one of the big things in my class is that we are all writing our history."
Powers, a teacher currently at Chicopee High School, told us how important it is for his students to learn how to demonstrate peacefully.
"It’s so important to talk about our First Amendment rights, and all us citizens have that ability, freedom of speech, freedom of protest, and assembly. There is a catch. It has to be peaceful, so what was displayed yesterday was something that was, unfortunately, not that," he explained.
On Wednesday, protesters broke through barriers to get inside of the U.S Capitol.
Powers said he reminds his student that democracy is fragile, but it is essential.
"Our goal as teachers, as citizens of the United States, is to explain to students that what we have as a democracy is increasingly fragile," he added. "We have seen throughout the time that hundreds, thousands, millions of people can be influenced by a single voice. It is a stark reminder of what can happen."
