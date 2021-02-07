SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the reigning defending champs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are prepared to take on TB 12, Gronk, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans gather virtually for our Big Game Zoom Watch Party (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s one of the most exciting times of the year, especially for all you die-h…

Although it's bittersweet for many fans in Patriots Nation to see their all-time favorite quarterback rep the black and red Sunday, many fans are supporting Brady in his run towards his seventh Super Bowl ring.

When Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002, Mahomes was just six years old. Mahomes recalled the one Brady Super Bowl win that he remembers most.

"Really the Falcons, the comeback, and I know that's recent, but I feel like me having the knowledge of being that college athlete and knowing more and more about football, I really studied and watched that game, and really understood what was going on," Mahomes said.

Although the coronavirus pandemic stopped you from getting in party mode for the big game, well, good news for you, we got you covered!

Western Mass News reporter Kayla Burton is hosting a Zoom watch party where we'll talk about the game, make predictions, and there is plenty of trivia.