PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Christon had 24 points as Grambling State topped Morgan State 74-59 on Sunday night at the HBCU Challenge.
Danya Kingsby added 20 points for the Tigers.
Christon shot 8 for 10 from the field.
AJ Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for Grambling State (2-4). Prince Moss added six rebounds.
Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points for the Bears (2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Malik Miller added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
