LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A traffic accident was reported by the Ludlow Police Department at 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Church Street and Munsing Street.
Ludlow Police Department reported that the accident involved a vehicle and pole.
There is no word on how this accident happened or whether or not there are any injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.