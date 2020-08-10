HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mayor Alex Morse is under fire for an alleged relationship with students while he was a part-time teacher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
City councilors said the alleged relationship between the mayor and a student makes the city look bad.
An allegation against Morse is sending shock waves through western Mass during a critical time where he is running for Congress against Rep. Richard Neal.
“Complete frustration,” City Councilor Dave Bartley said. “There’s just really so many unanswered questions on this matter. I think that the light that he has put the Mayor’s Office in the city of Holyoke, the city of Holyoke in general and my alma mater, the University of Massachusetts, this whole situation is put each of those entities in a bleak light “
According to documents, the College Democrats of Massachusetts told UMass they would not be inviting Morse to any future events, saying the mayor made students uncomfortable and abused his power for sexual relationships.
The university said Morse worked as a part time adjunct instructor from fall 2014 to the fall of 2019.
UMass said they are looking into the matter since relationships between students and faculty is prohibited.
Morse sent out a statement Sunday night stating in part:
“I have never violated UMass policy. Any claim to the contrary is false. As I've acknowledged, I have had consensual relationships with other men, including students enrolled at local universities I’ve met using dating apps.”
Many city councilors are frustrated.
City Councilor James Leahy sent a statement that read:
“Like many, I was disappointed to hear about the mayor’s actions and his admittedly poor judgment. I will reach out to my colleagues on the board to determine if any actions are needed.”
City Councilor Mike Sullivan is calling for the mayor to resign, but Bartley said over the phone a resignation is up to the mayor himself.
“We don’t have a recall provision in our charter,” he said. “There is no real mechanism other than the mayor’s. Whoever he sees in the mirror everyday and he looks at that guy and makes a decision whether or not he wants to resign.”
Western Mass News reached out to the mayor for an interview today but he declined.
