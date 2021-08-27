WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Cleanup is underway after a downburst hit West Springfield Friday, knocking down trees, closing down roads and leaving more than a thousand homes in the dark.
This storm was particularly hard on the town of West Springfield, especially in the Morgan Road area near the high school. Roads like Piper Road and Vincent Drive saw some of the worst damage in western Mass.
"It’s all over its bad all over West Springfield," said Sandra Slepchuk of West Springfield.
The winds knocking down trees and powerlines, hitting certain roads harder than others.
"I was coming down the stairs to the first floor and it sounded like glass breaking...I saw a car slowing down and then I looked out the window," said Slepchuk.
A massive tree completely covering piper road, neighbors say the tree split, nearly striking a car.
"A split second later it would’ve been bad but the leaves came down just in the front," said Joyce Corbett of West Springfield.
Corbett told Western Mass News not only can she not drive down her road, she had to set up a barricade on her front lawn to prevent drivers from trying to drive down piper road anyway.
"People have been driving across our lawn to get around the tree...you can see that one there all the way to the tables they cut around I can see tracks in my lawn," said Corbett.
Another tree came down on a home off Morgan Road, taking several power lines down with it.
Viewers told Western Mass News people here on Vincent Drive also are without power. A downed tree knocking down a utility pole and the power lines are tangled together you can see it in the leaves going from the tree to the end of Vincent Drive. West Springfield officials said it’ll take days to clean up this town.
More damage was reported off Kent Street and Amostown Road, massive pine trees cracked the foundation in a house here.
Residents told Western Mass News the outages are very sporadic throughout these hard-hit neighborhoods.
"We have power but a few houses down off the street they don’t have power," said Corbett.
Eversource said more than 1,000 customers are currently without power in West Springfield. Police said no injuries were reported and they expect it to take days to fully clean up.
