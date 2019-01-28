Today will be cold and dry with a decent amount of sunshine as high pressure moves into the northeast. Temperatures will reach near 30 degrees this afternoon.
A fast moving area of low pressure pushing through the Mid-West will bring us snow and a wintry mix late tomorrow into tomorrow night.
***The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the hill towns, Franklin and Berkshire Counties from 3 PM Tuesday through 7 AM Wednesday***
Clouds will be on the increase tonight then thicken up tomorrow morning. Light snow and flurries will arrive tomorrow afternoon and evening with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 30s.
Snow will become moderate to heavy tomorrow night however may change or mix with rain in the lower valley for a few hours. It will end after midnight during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Great Springfield will pick up 2-4" of snow with 4-8" north and west across the hills and across Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
Behind this system it turns windy and bitterly cold for the end of the week.
