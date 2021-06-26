SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In Southwick, a gathering of people assembled on College Highway to protest the proposed Carvana facility Saturday.
The used car retailer would be located on a 60-acre plot of land in the town. The protest was planned ahead of the town's planning meeting next week. The group calls themselves: 'Keep Southwick Green No Carvana' At the meeting, which is open to the public, the group is planning to formally oppose the proposal at the Planning Board hearing Tuesday, June 29.
