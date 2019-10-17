SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/ WSHM) -- Western Mass News has all hands on deck this morning, monitoring storm damage and current conditions.
We have been hitting the phone all morning calling local police and fire departments, stretching from Orange to Agawam.
Western Mass News is on the roads, driving town-to-town, digging for answers on road closures, school delays and closings and power line damages.
Police tell Western Mass News they are responding immediately to storm damages after trees have brought down some wires and utility poles, causing serious road blocks this morning.
Western Mass News is continuing to have full-team coverage as we provide the latest updates on this storm.
