SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- $1,400 stimulus checks are on the way, hitting millions of American bank accounts this weekend. Some even got theirs tonight. Millions of Americans will be getting the much-needed help during these unusual times.

Western Mass News spoke to one woman Friday night who said she depends on this $1,400 check to pay off bills.

“I lost my job there, and I’ve been relying on unemployment, and so the stimulus will help boost my financial situation," said Springfield resident Regina Krawiec.

Krawiec is one of the millions of Americans who have been hit hard by the pandemic. She provides primary care for her family members. So this $1,400 check is needed for her, along with the extended unemployment benefits through September.

“Otherwise, I’d have to find something and put myself basically in harm's way and my family as well, cause I live with them," she explained.

Some Americans got their stimulus checks on Friday night, deposited them right into their bank accounts. Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick told Western Mass News last year, Americans used stimulus checks to pay off debt and keep up with bills. This time could be different.

“This time around, certainly if people are feeling more confident and there’s some evidence that’s starting to happen," he said. "Then we could see a bit more of an impact on the economy in terms of spending.”

One Springfield resident told Western Mass News they’ve seen more people out shopping.

“I do see a lot of uptick in the community. A lot of purchases. I don’t see a lot of desperation," said Springfield resident Cary Malone.

Petrick added that the point of this $1.9 trillion stimulus package is to get the economy moving.

“That’s what these are for. This is to keep people whole while the economy starts to recover, and once the economy does start to pick up speed, an extra round should not be needed," he noted.

Now couples who make less than $150,000 should receive a stimulus check. Along with individuals who make less than $75,000, an unemployment check will be $300 a week with no taxes taken out.