SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As people across the state try to get the coronavirus vaccine, many say the signup process wasn't as smooth as it should be. This comes one day before the state added more appointments online to get the shot.
Western Mass News spoke with some who had a difficult time making appointments and others who said it wasn’t that bad.
Every Thursday in Massachusetts, the state opens up its portal to schedule news appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine. But it has been a bumpy road for those trying to sign up.
"Maddening, absolutely maddening. There has got to be a better way," said Chicopee resident Paul Tanguay.
Tanguay told Western Mass News he has tried to sign up to get the shot since the very beginning. With the online portal and the number of people trying to get the vaccine, he said it was difficult.
"You would get so far and then it would kick you out and if you didn’t know your way around the computer, I am sure some of the older people, myself included, it was hard to navigate," he said.
According to the state, 12,000 new appointments for the first dose will open up to those eligible on Thursday.
For Tanguay, he won't have to wait in the virtual waiting room any longer.
"I was fortunate to get the shot last week only because of blind luck. We were surfing all the sites, and last week it popped up that there were sites available in Agawam," he explained.
Western Mass News looked at the most recent data from the state for all three counties. More than 9,000 doses of the vaccine shipped to Franklin County, more than 68,000 shipped to Hampden County, and in Hampshire County, there are more than 27,000 sent there. Last week across the state, there were more than 215,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were provided.
Another man Western Mass News spoke with said he won’t be getting the shot, but his family members have.
"It was pretty easy. They got online, and there are some areas where you can go and get it," said 75-year-old Paul Bianco. "The Eastfield Mall was one of them. There is one in East Longmeadow and Agawam."
For those who are not so tech-savvy, anyone can call the state at 211 to make an appointment.
