SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health released, on December 10, its new weekly COVID-19 public health report.
Under the state's new criteria, the DPH will now start taking population size into account when determining whether a community should be at a high-risk level or not.
The communities that are in the red zone and are at a high-risk for spreading the coronavirus include:
- Agawam
- Chicopee
- Granby
- Holyoke
- Lenox
- Ludlow
- Montague
- Palmer
- Pittsfield
- Southampton
- Southwick
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- Westfield
- Wilbraham
The DPH reports that in the last two weeks, Agawam has had 180 positive cases, Chicopee has had 496, Granby has had 26, Holyoke has had 384, Lenox has had 57, Ludlow has had 245, Montague has had 33, Palmer has had 66, Pittsfield has had 410, Southampton has had 29, Southwick has had 44, Springfield has had 1,723, and West Springfield has had 214, Westfield has had 204, and lastly, Wilbraham has had 108.
The communities that are in the yellow zone include:
- Adams
- Amherst
- Belchertown
- Dalton
- Deerfield
- East Longmeadow
- Easthampton
- Great Barrington
- Greenfield
- Hampden
- Lee
- Longmeadow
- Monson
- North Adams
- Northampton
- South Hadley
Lastly, the communities that are in the green zone include:
- Brimfield
- Hadley
- Holland
- Orange
- Sunderland
- Wales
- Ware
For more information, you can click here for the full report.
