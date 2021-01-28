SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 public health report on Thursday.
Under the state's new criteria, the DPH now takes population size into account when determining whether a community should be at a high-risk level or not.
The communities that are in the 'yellow zone' include:
- Amherst
- Brimfield
- Cheshire
- Deerfield
- Easthampton
- Erving
- Greenfield
- Hatfield
- Huntington
- Lenox
- Longmeadow
- Montague
- North Adams
- Northampton
- Pittsfield
- Russell
- South Hadley
Lastly, the communities that are in the 'green zone' include:
- Blandford
- Holland
- Otis
- Sheffield
- Sunderland
- Williamstown
For more information, you can click here for the full report.
