LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County Jail is reporting 79 positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 20 positive cases among staff members.
The positive cases come after AFC Urgent care conducted COVID tests for all staff and individuals in custody across all of its facilities.
According to jail officials, positive staff members are at home quarantining and all positive cases among those in custody are showing mild or no symptoms and are in medical quarantine with around-the-clock medical care.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department has been working to protect the health and safety of the people in its care, the staff and the general public.
The department is screening every single staff member before each shift to ensure everyone is symptom-free.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments.
