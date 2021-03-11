SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The travel industry was one of the hardest-hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. But now, AAA is reporting an increase in plans for summer trips and the year ahead.

This comes as Massachusetts health officials announce that people who have been vaccinated do not need to quarantine when returning to the Bay State. AAA said the vaccine is helping people feel more comfortable about the future of travel.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the new ticket to travel. Under new state guidelines, travelers who are vaccinated two weeks before coming into Massachusetts do not need to self-quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Sandra Marsian, the regional vice president for AAA, told Western Mass News they saw an uptick in people booking vacations.

"Both regionally, across the country, and even internationally in some areas where permitted," Marsian said.

Travelers are looking to get on the road during the summer months and planning for bigger vacations in the future.

"A lot of it for later in 2021 or early 2022. Many of our clients cited the vaccine as a reason why they are feeling comfortable making those travel bookings and getting ready to travel," she explained.

This is true for Christine Freda. The Longmeadow resident said last summer she didn’t even travel within the state, and now she's anticipating getting the vaccine so she can once again head east.

"This summer, we are considering going back to the Cape for vacation depending on when we get vaccinated," Freda explained.

If all goes well with the vaccine rollout plan, her expanded family hopes to travel outside of the state.

"Disney is one of our vacation destinations for each of our families. We get together, and we have a lot of memories there. We’re looking forward to reconnecting," she added.

Marsian told us if you plan to travel, it's important to keep up to date with other state's COVID-19 restrictions.

"People need to be prepared. They need to understand what the rules are state-by-state come up with the appropriate PPE so that they can follow those rules safely," she noted.