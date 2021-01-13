AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the COVID-19 vaccination process ramps up across the state, people over the age of 75 still await the vaccine in phase two.
A woman Western Mass News spoke with said she and her husband wish they could get the vaccine sooner since they have hardly left their home since the beginning of the pandemic.
Phase two, expected to start in February, but that couldn't come soon enough for the couple Western Mass News spoke with in Agawam.
Rosemarie Juliano and her husband are both 85-years-old. The couple has been married for 64 years. They have been hunkered down together since the start of the pandemic at their home in Agawam.
"We are not well. We want this vacation and be able to live a little longer," Rosemarie said.
Rosemarie was one of many that reached out to Western Mass News to see when they could get the coronavirus vaccine.
Agawam Mayor William Sapelli told Western Mass what vaccine phase the Julianos are categorized.
"The people at the age of 75 or older are over in phase two," he said.
Phase two in the state should start from February 1 to April.
The town of Agawam has yet to release specific details on how the vaccine will roll out, but Sapelli said Agawam is on top of it.
"They haven’t determined who they are going to include in phase two or phase three to administer the vaccine. Hopefully, we will find out in the next week whether we are chosen or not," he added.
As for the Julianos, they hope to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
"I know we have to stay here a month to get another shot, but then we are going to Florida. We spend our winter in Florida, but I don’t know when we will get there, maybe March or April now," Rosemarie said.
Western Mass News reached out to the state's Department of Public Health to see why people over 75-years-old were not included in phase one and have yet to hear back.
