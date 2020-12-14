AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Agawam announced free COVID-19 testing for residents, town employees, and Agawam Public School students.
The testing will be held at Six Flags New England next Monday, December 21.
It will take place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Officials said the testing is free and does not require a medical referral. However, you must pre-register online to receive a test.
Results are expected to be returned in less than 72 hours.
“The town greatly appreciates the assistance of American Medical Response (AMR), Six Flags New England, the Agawam Police and Fire Departments, and the Department of Public Works,” Mayor Sapelli said. “We are always honored to leverage our resources and work with local partners for the benefit of our community. Positive cases are on the rise across Massachusetts and we must take every step possible to control the spread of this virus.”
Proof of residency or employment will be required. Gates will not open until noon. Cars must be in line by 6:00 p.mm to be tested, and drivers are encouraged to have fuel in their vehicle, as there may be a long wait.
You can pre-register for the testing here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.