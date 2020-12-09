AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state and western Mass., the town of Agawam is switching to a remote learning model beginning Monday.
Students will finish out this week in-person and then pivot to a remote learning model until at least January 4.
The superintendent of Agawam Public Schools, Sheila Hoffman, told Western Mass News there is no reason for an abrupt pivot based on current COVID-19 data.
"It’s really for one week. The following week we have a staff professional day, and then we break for the holiday. So we’ve been carefully looking at data every single week," she explained. "We are starting to have more difficulty in staffing or school safely. Adults having to quarantine, have to get tested, [and] have to stay home for childcare reasons. So a lot of the factors around the data are contributing to the decision."
Hoffman also said Agawam most likely will be in the high-risk category on the state's COVID-19 tracking map when new data released on Thursday. She also thinks the town’s positivity rate will be above 5 percent. Metric school officials have been watching closely.
As of today, Agawam has over 100 COVID-19 cases. All those people are in isolation. There are 10 cases in the school community. Three of those are in remote learning individuals.
Hoffman told Western Mass News students expected to return to the classrooms on January 4. But school officials will be watching health metrics over the holiday break and expected to make an updated decision if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.