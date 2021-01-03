AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Public Schools announced on Sunday, January 3, it will continue to participate in remote learning starting Monday, January 4, instead of moving to a hybrid model.
School officials confirmed the reasoning behind the latest decision was due to COVID-19 cases rising in the town's school community from nine to 20 in less than 48 hours.
They also said officials will continue to monitor the date daily and provide the public with updated information this upcoming Tuesday afternoon on January 5.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.