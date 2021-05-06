SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- American International College will host in-person celebrations for graduating seniors this week ahead of their virtual commencement which is scheduled for May 15th.
According to AIC officials, undergraduate students from the School of Business, Arts and Sciences will have an in-person celebration on May 6th at 1 p.m. followed by a nursing pinning ceremony on May 8th at 10 a.m.
The Office of the Academic Affairs has worked to create a series of smaller in-person ceremonies to recognize graduating students and give them an opportunity to celebrate with the classmates and friends.
Pandemic safety measures prevent AIC from allowing guests at the in-person events but they will be live streamed so family member can participate remotely.
