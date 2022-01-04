AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Amherst-Pelham Regional School officials provided an update on COVID-19 testing in their schools Tuesday night.
Superintendent Michael Morris said that they have seen an increase in pooled-testing enrollment in their schools.
They were able to send all their students home from winter break with a testing kit, and gave out two tests to their staff members before school resumed this past Monday.
Now they are looking to continue to expand their testing efforts.
“We have started a program today where students, our staff members who are close contact in a school setting can pick up a test, rapid antigen test, to be able to take home with them and offer that peace of mind, especially as we're seeing quote unquote breakthrough infections with omicron,” Superintendent Michael Morris said.
Now this program, under DESE guidance, has usually been only available for unvaccinated students and staff, but while supplies last, they will be offering it to every member of the school community.
