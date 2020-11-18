SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- American Medical Response (AMR) is hosting two COVID-19 testing events on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The city of Springfield’s provider of medical transportation, AMR, is joining Springfield’s Department of Health and Human Services to present a plaque to the Eastfield Mall in gratitude for their support of the “Stop the Spread” initiative.
“Stop the Spread” is a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that has continued to see a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. About 1,000 people are being tested daily at the AMR site on Boston Road in Springfield.
No appointments are necessary; however, AMR strongly encourages registering in advance to facilitate faster testing.
Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at the Eastfield Mall located at 1655 Boston Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
AMR also joins West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt and the Town of West Springfield for a one-day pop-up COVID testing site on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the West Springfield High School parking lot between 3-7 p.m.
This test site, at 514 Amostown Road, will be free and only serve West Springfield residents.
Register here for the West Springfield Clinic.
For more information on other testing sites, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.