SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 vaccine could make its way to Massachusetts as early as next week, kicking off a months-long rollout process.
While an FDA committee is holding a hearing on Thursday about the safety of the vaccine, many people are skeptical about getting the shot and wondering what their rights are when it comes to returning to in-person work.
In Massachusetts, the general public isn't eligible to get the shot until April at the earliest.
But Western Mass News spoke with people on Thursday who said they are going to pass up that opportunity. The question, whether or not their employers will let them?
"I would get the vaccine. Whenever a person might be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine," said Chicopee resident Robert Stevens. "I’m 67, and I am in a category that would, I guess, put me, you know, primary position, I mean not the most primary."
In this case, it doesn’t mean they will roll up their sleeve.
"For me, it’s too quick," said Springfield resident Shayana Martinez. "Too quick, too super."
"No, I’m not because my immune system is pretty strong," said another Springfield resident. "I’m pretty strong. So, I wouldn’t get it."
A Western Mass News poll shows 47 percent of people would be willing to get the shot, but 41 percent said they would pass.
But with the possibility of returning to in-person work on the horizon, could your employer force you to get vaccinated?
Western Mass News spoke with Attorney Joe Pacella, who said the equal employment opportunity commission might treat this vaccine differently than a yearly flu shot.
"The EEOC has already recognized COVID-19 meets the direct threat standard, which allows employers to conduct a more rigorous and extensive medical inquiry and controls," he explained.
That means an employer could mandate that all workers get the shot. If that’s the case, Pacella told us there’s one of two ways an employee could challenge a mandate.
"There’s a religious accommodation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act for people who have sincerely held religious beliefs," he said.
Or a person with a documented disability covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 could report their condition prevents them from getting vaccinated.
Pacella also said one of those exemptions is a lot easier to obtain than the other.
"The standards lower for religious belief than it is for a disabilities act issue, so I think a lot of the challenges the employees are going to make are based on the religious exemption," he noted.
Pacella said commonly advised that an employer try to work through the issue with their employees and make reasonable accommodations where possible before threatening to fire someone.
