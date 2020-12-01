BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced he is beefing up support for long-term care facilities in the state.
The National Guard is set to help with staffing shortages at these facilities due to positive COVID tests among workers.
Baker appeared to convey that this is a proactive measure. He said this shortly after announcing that he is not imposing any widespread changes at this time to guidance surrounding churches and gatherings.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Mass News followed daily developments as personal protective equipment was hard to find and little was known about the virus.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Baker said things have gotten better. He stated that in the spring, 20 to 30 percent of positive cases in the state were from people over the age of 70.
That number, Baker claimed, is now eight percent and has been since Labor Day.
But those under the age of 70, like staff members at long-term care facilities, are still getting COVID-19.
Baker announced more support for facilities with quarantining workers.
“To help with the staffing shortages we will increase the number of rapid response teams that are available to support long-term care facilities from the eight we currently have on the ground to 14,” Baker said.
Each team, he said, will have ten clinical staff on average to help with direct care and PPE coaching.
He said the new teams won't be available until mid-December, and in the interim, “about 80 members of the guard are ready to be deployed by the end of this week.”
This comes as the governor pleaded with the public to use caution when attending religious services in the month of December. He stated he would not change the guidance surrounding houses of worship yet and would give people plenty of time to prepare if other COVID-related rollbacks were in the works.
Baker said people should expect the socially distant way of life to continue into the spring.
“It would probably be Q2 before a Joe Q or Jane Q citizen would have access to the vaccine,” Baker said.
The health department in the city of Springfield said they are tracking clusters of cases at local nursing homes. However, they said they have not received word if any rapid response teams from the state would go to any of those facilities.
