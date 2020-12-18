WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a difficult year for everyone, including athletes who are desperate to get back to their normal lives, playing their favorite sports.
Though some sports are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, others like basketball will still go on, however the game will look very different.
From jump ball, to substitutions, to halftime, to even high-fiving teammates, all pieces of the game that has been the difference maker between wins and losses.
However, now teams will have to find other ways to win without these factors, as the coronavirus pandemic is limiting how the game will be played this season.
"Going into this season, I think you got to stay optimistic, you got to keep it in their minds, at least we get to play, at least we're here," said Minnechaug Regional High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Alyssa Darling.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has implemented stricter rules to the game, in order to keep teams COVID-19 free.
Halftime will be eliminated, only allowing 2.5 additional minutes to the end of each quarter. Jump-ball, to start the game, is also gone, as teams will now flip a coin, while the visiting team calls, 'heads or tails' to determine who starts with the ball.
Another take away are the multiple substitutions at once, all rules Darling said will take some getting used to.
"I think you definitely have to teach the modifications while you're doing drills," said Darling. "That's definitely a huge thing. Whether it's scrimmaging, you teach them that only one person subs in at a time, and then the rest follow on the bench. Or we have to stay spread out on the sideline while you're waiting for your turn to get into the game. Or we don't do out-of-bounds underneath the hoop, we just do sideline out-of-bounds."
Studying Fall sport teams, seeing how they've adjusted to the pandemic's checklist, Darling told Western Mass News she is already strategizing on how to operate her practices.
"At practice there will be smaller groups, like smaller group practices, inside one big practices kind of thing," explained Darling. "We have to try to eliminate so much contact and crossing, and that kind of stuff."
Though winning is typically every teams' goal, Darling said this year may be bigger than the final score.
"It's more about growth as players and a team than it is about wins and losses," said Darling. "Now it's more the fact that we can figure out how we work, and the best thing that works for us."
While many athletic directors across the Baystate are continuing to map out how to operate practices, and the upcoming season, many local schools are set to have their first practice on January 11, 2020.
