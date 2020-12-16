SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines to its employees Wednesday morning.
According to hospital officials, Heather Erdern, RN, from Emergency Services at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield was the first person to receive the vaccine.
She was vaccinated at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
