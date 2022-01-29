SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Baystate Health announced that all of their ambulatory COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Saturday, January 29th due to inclimate weather.
According to a spokesperson for Baystate Health, the Baystate testing sites at Brightwood, Carew, Greenfield, Ware and Westfield will be closed Saturday due to the Nor’easter expected to sweep across the Northeast.
The sites are expected to reopen on Sunday, January 30th with expanded hours for patients whose appointments were originally scheduled for Saturday. Those patients should report to the testing sites for their original Saturday scheduled time.
Holyoke’s Stop the Spread testing locations and AMR’s testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield also announced that they would closed Saturday as a result of the incoming snow.
