SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Baystate Medical Center in Springfield has 190 patients with COVID-19. That brings them to a total of 233 patients across Baystate Health.
Numbers have increased over the last few days, up from 223 patients Sunday and 212 hospitalized COVID-19 patients the day before. Comparing these numbers to last year, there were 151 hospitalized a year ago from Monday.
Chief Physician Executive at Baystate Health Dr. Andrew Artenstein told Western Mass News that hospitals are overwhelmed right now, including Baystate Health.
“Emergency rooms in hospitals right now are overrun with sick people, and they are understaffed all of us because our staff are getting sick,” Dr. Artenstein explained. “We were short-staffed to begin with because people have left the profession during the pandemic for the last 22 months and it is not an improving situation. It will improve, it just hasn’t improved yet.”
He said that people should not go to the hospital seeking a COVID-19 test and instead go to a testing facility.
Of the hospitalizations seen right now, Dr. Artenstein said that there are not a lot of children in our region in the hospital because of the virus.
He said that they are seeing hospital rates higher for those unvaccinated and are primarily seeing patients in the age ranges between 40 and 60.
Health officials encourage people to get booster shots and to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.
