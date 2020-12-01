PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 100 senior residents and over 50 employees have been infected with COVID-19 at the Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield.
Berkshire Healthcare released the following data on Monday:
- Current confirmed COVID-19 residents: 123
- YTD cumulative confirmed COVID-19 residents: 148
- Current confirmed COVID-19 employees: 52
- YTD cumulative confirmed COVID-19 employees: 54
Other facilities run by Berkshire Healthcare have also seen an increase in COVID-19 cases including, East Longmeadow with seven resident cases and one employee case, as well as Kimball Farms Nursing Care with 30 resident cases and six current employee cases.
Berkshire Healthcare said they have followed the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking the following steps:
- Enhanced infection control precautions and implementation of PPE Coaches
- Screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
- Postponing communal activities and dining
- Provision of compassionate care bedside visits; telehealth utilization; virtual visits
- Strategic cohorting of room assignments and quarantining for new admissions and current residents
- Careful adherence to droplet precaution protocols
Berkshire Healthcare has strict visitation protocols in place. According to the report, they will contact directly if a loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
