SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A special COVID-19 vaccination clinic is underway in Springfield. This announcement comes as new appointments at the mass vaccine sites filled up within hours Thursday morning.
Early Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker stressed for vaccine access equitable in cities that are hard-hit by the pandemic and have large numbers of black and brown people. Springfield was identified as one of those cities.
As of Thursday at the Caring Health Center, a bilingual vaccine clinic helped to vaccinate those who may have a difficult time signing up for a vaccine in English. They had more than 20 people signed up for vaccines on Thursday.
The president of the Caring Health Center, Tania Barber, told Western Mass News she is encouraged that the center will receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for clinics like this one.
"Those of color, communities of color, are the ones that are the hardest hit, in terms of COVID. To be able to feel comfortable and confident to know that now that they can go and have access to be administered the vaccine-like others within our community," Barber said.
This effort underway as 12,000 newly available first dose vaccine appointments in the state snapped up Thursday morning within a few hours. People called Western Mass News to say they waited hours only to find they wouldn't receive an appointment for the third week in a row.
"After about an hour and a half, it came up on the computer that the dosages ran out," said Chicopee resident Stephen Cichonski.
"I think it’s unfair that I can’t currently vaccinate everyone in Massachusetts who wants to get vaccinated, but it’s a fact, a reality until there are more vaccines. We’re going to be playing this waiting game," Baker said.
The governor added that the holding firm on opening appointments based on how many doses he knows are coming. But he did acknowledge again that the appointment booking process is stressful.
