SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Black Coalition held a mask giveaway.
Officials provided free N-95 masks and other supplies to help the community stay safe during the pandemic.
State Representative Bud Williams said urban communities were hit hard by the pandemic.
"We have been going and recognizing their needs in urban communities, special communities that have been hard hit by this. So we know that we've been on the ground since April," he said. "We're going to continue to be on the ground providing the essential needs for folks in our community."
The mask drive was free for anyone who stopped by.
