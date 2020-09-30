WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Travelers at Bradley International Airport will soon be able to get tested for the coronavirus at the airport.
The airport is partnering with a Connecticut-based lab to launch the testing site for employees and passengers.
A news conference is being held Wednesday at 2p.m. where more information is expected to be announced.
Currently, travelers who fly into Connecticut from a state with a high infection rate are required to quarantine for two weeks unless they are able to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
